Isaak Davies scored the first league of his career in the win over Nottingham Forest in January

Cardiff City have handed promising forward Isaak Davies a new deal which runs until June 2025.

Wales Under-21 international Davies came through the ranks at the Championship club and made his senior debut in October 2021.

Davies, 20, has made 22 senior appearances to date, scoring twice.

"I'm very happy. I've worked really hard to get to this point and I've got a lot of people of thank," Davies told the club website.

"The academy - there are a lot of coaches that have had a big influence on me. Then stepping up to the first team, it was difficult at the start but the boys welcomed me. The gaffer too, as well as Tom Ramasut and Mark Hudson.

"I'm excited now to push on with Cardiff City Football Club."

Davies agreed his first professional deal - which ran until to 2023 - less than a year ago, alongside Wales international Rubin Colwill.

Colwill's contract was subsequently extended last August and now fellow academy product Davies has been rewarded for some eye-catching performances.

Davies, who joined Cardiff when aged seven, has blossomed since making his debut in Mick McCarthy's final game as Bluebirds boss.

His first senior goal came in the FA Cup against Preston in January and he registered a maiden Championship goal in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest later that month.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison criticised Davies' performance at Bournemouth in December, when he was sent on as a substitute only to be withdrawn 30 minutes later.

But the Aberdare-born player has responded by playing his part in Cardiff's improved form.

Cardiff have moved to secure Davies' future amid reported interest from Premier League clubs.