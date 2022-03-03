Cyrus Christie (left) celebrates with Ryan Manning after scoring Swansea's second goal in their midweek victory at West Bromwich Albion

Head coach Russell Martin "would love" to sign Cyrus Christie on a permanent basis when his loan spell at Swansea City finishes at the end of the season.

Defender Christie, 29, will be a free agent when his contract at parent-club Fulham expires in the summer.

Christie has impressed in 10 Swansea appearances since arriving in January.

"Hope is a dangerous thing sometimes but I'd love to [sign him permanently] if he continues doing what he's been doing", said Martin.

"I think he feels connected to what we're doing and to the club and the supporters as a whole.

"The supporters have taken to him, which I think is important for any player because we're out on a limb geographically.

"Everyone cares so much about the club in Swansea, it's such an important part of the community, it has a different feel compared to a lot of other clubs,

"So we have to use that to our advantage and hopefully with Cyrus it'll play in to our hands.

"But we'll see. He has to maintain what he's doing. He shows young players how to behave, how to be professional during a tough time for him recently. He lost his nan who he was close to and for him to do what he's been doing is incredible."

Having played once for Fulham in the first half of the season, Christie has featured in every game since signing for Swansea and scored his second goal for Martin's side in Tuesday's win at West Bromwich Albion.

That victory put Swansea 18 points clear of the bottom three, while they are 13 points adrift of sixth-placed Luton Town.

Martin says he is focused on producing a strong end to the Championship season but admits he is thinking about which players will be part of his squad next season.

Senior professionals Kyle Naughton, Korey Smith and Ben Hamer are among those Swansea players who are out of contract at the end of the season.

"Talks are ongoing with the players and the agents and the ownership," added Martin, whose side host Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday.

"You're always open to being surprised but I think we've a had a very big chunk of the season to see what everyone is about and made up of, in terms of character and technical ability."