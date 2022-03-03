The entire playing squad and general manager of Clyde's women's team have quit the club after the men's side re-signed David Goodwillie.

The striker, who was judged in a civil court in 2016 to be a rapist, this week returned to the part-time Scottish League 1 club after a backlash met his January move to full-time Raith Rovers.

Rovers said the 32-year-old would not play for them following several high-profile sponsors and board members leaving in protest and loaned him back to Clyde - where he spent five years.

However, the former Scotland international's return to Broadwood has now sparked more anger.

"All of the players in the ladies team have discussed the situation with the general manager/secretary and are all in agreement that we no longer wish to play for Clyde FC," the women's team said in a statement.

"As a group of female footballers, all we wish to do is play the sport that we love but due to the current circumstances we are unable to do this.

"At this time we wish to ensure the well-being and privacy of our players therefore we would ask that players are not approached personally for comment regarding this matter."