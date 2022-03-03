Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lluis Cortes guided Barcelona to a treble of trophies, including the Women's Champions League

Lluis Cortes says fleeing Ukraine amid Russia's invasion was "difficult to understand" when less than 48 hours earlier he was celebrating a historic victory with the women's national team.

Cortes led Ukraine to Turkish Women's Cup victory - their first international tournament win - on 22 February.

Two days later Russia launched a military assault on Ukraine.

"The night before the war started, we went to Kyiv to have dinner and everything was normal," he said.

The 35-year-old Spanish manager, who guided Barcelona to a Women's Champions League, Spanish league and cup treble last season, took over as Ukraine boss in November.

Cortes said "big things" are wanted from the national women's team, which he saw as an "interesting project" after his success with the Catalan club.

"We won the Turkish Women's Cup and it was the first time that the Ukrainian women's national team won something," he told the BBC's World Football podcast.

"Only two days after these incredible feelings, war started in their country. It was very difficult for me to understand"

Cortes (centre) guided Barcelona to Women's Champions League glory last season, beating Chelsea in the final

Cortes said and fitness coach Jordi Escura took 55 hours to escape Ukraine, going from Kyiv to Przemysl in Poland via road and rail.

He said it was a "chaotic and crazy situation" but knows they are "very lucky" to flee the conflict while members of his team remain in the country.

While some players remained in Turkey, where Cortes said their club sides were completing winter training, he says others are "now hidden" at home and in bunkers after returning to Ukraine.

Cortes said his journey out was aided by football authorities in Spain and Poland.

"In this case, we can say that football saved us," he said.

"It's true that I am in a safer situation now, but I want to help these people.

"I'm in contact with the Ukrainian football association, the government, also some associations of Ukrainian people here in Spain who are collecting medicines, clothes and food to take to Ukraine.

"I'm also speaking with Uefa and other football associations to try to help these players to find a new life in football, especially those players outside Ukraine who can play in another place because they need to earn some money to help their families.

"But also trying to think if there is any option to help these players inside Ukraine to get out of the country not to play football but just to stay alive."