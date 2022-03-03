Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Roman Abramovich made right decision to sell Chelsea - Richard Masters

The Premier League is reviewing its owners' and directors' test, says chief executive Richard Masters.

Masters confirmed the league was "looking at" the test, with Chelsea's Roman Abramovich the latest owner under scrutiny after Wednesday's announcement that he would sell the club.

The threat of sanctions for Abramovich has been raised in Parliament.

When asked if this made a mockery of the owners' and directors' test, Masters said: "I don't think so."

He added: "The test has been under a lot of scrutiny for the last 12 months and we're looking at it again."

Abramovich, 55, is alleged to have strong ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he has denied.

Putin's regime has invaded Ukraine, drawing worldwide condemnation.

A Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle United in October 2021 had already placed pressure on the test.

Amnesty International voiced criticism of the move and, commenting on the Chelsea sale, the charity said the Premier League must make the owners' and directors' test "human-rights compliant".

Amnesty International UK's chief executive Sacha Deshmukh said: "Roman Abramovich is not the only mega-rich owner of an English Premier League club with personal and business connections to an overseas authoritarian leader, and we fully expect that his departure from Chelsea will reignite the debate around the Premier League owners' and directors' test.

"In light of Saudi Arabia's hugely controversial takeover of Newcastle United, we've been calling for the Premier League to introduce a new, properly human rights-compliant element to its test."

Masters said the Premier League has "had some helpful conversations with Amnesty International" but would not yet confirm how the test might change.

He added that the league was "looking at whether more tests need to be added, whether we need to be more transparent about those decisions and whether independent scrutiny really needs to be put on top of it".

Russian TV deals 'under review'

Masters added that the Premier League's broadcast contracts in Russia are "under review".

Matches are likely to be shown in Russia this weekend as the league tries to extricate itself from its television deal.

Masters said that, with teams having been demonstrating their support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion "I would like the Russian people to see the strength of feeling in the Premier League and in English football this weekend".

He added: "But we are looking at them [the contracts] very closely in terms of suspension or termination, given the current circumstances."