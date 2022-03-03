FA Cup: Middlesbrough will host Chelsea in quarter-final

Championship side Middlesbrough will welcome Chelsea to the Riverside Stadium in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Last season's runners up are the reward for Boro, who have beaten Manchester United and Tottenham in the previous two rounds.

Non-league Boreham Wood will travel to Crystal Palace if they can overcome Everton in the fifth round.

Southampton face Manchester City and Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield will host Liverpool.

Chelsea's trip to the North East will be a repeat of the 1997 FA Cup final, which the Blues won 2-0 at Wembley.

Championship pair Forest and Huddersfield face each other on Monday in the final tie of the fifth round.

The games will played on the weekend of 19-20 March.

FA Cup quarter-final draw:

Crystal Palace v Everton or Boreham Wood

Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield v Liverpool

Southampton v Manchester City

Comments

Join the conversation

141 comments

  • Comment posted by ronnie, today at 20:12

    Manchester City finally handed a proper cup game away from home in years 🤣

    • Reply posted by stafford, today at 20:16

      stafford replied:
      How true. If Tierney is the ref, I’ll have a few quid on City. If he gets the Liverpool game however, my money is on the Championship side…

  • Comment posted by DPC, today at 20:03

    Come on you Saints...... looking forward to playing City, should be a great game!

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 20:17

      Dad replied:
      Tough match Southampton away....looks a superb tie

  • Comment posted by redheadedqueen, today at 20:12

    Boreham Wood vs Huddersfield final then?

    • Reply posted by Metallic, today at 20:15

      Metallic replied:
      Boreham Wood and Nottingham Forest would be better….

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 20:09

    FA Cup draw should be held only once all the 5th round ties have been played. But unfortunately ITV runs the show and spoils it for the fans with late kick-offs as well. That's football folks.

    • Reply posted by Lets be sensible about this, today at 20:12

      Lets be sensible about this replied:
      Does that really matter though? The balls for the teams will be the same.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 20:15

    Come on Boro
    Knock Putin’s team out 💪

    • Reply posted by UTC, today at 20:17

      UTC replied:
      I'd rather be Russian than from Boro!!!

  • Comment posted by GOAT, today at 20:06

    Spurs doged a bullet there

  • Comment posted by Hewhoknows, today at 20:05

    Amazing how the big guns manage to avoid each other....again.

    • Reply posted by Thunder Lips, today at 20:07

      Thunder Lips replied:
      We never mate, we got Chelsea at home.

  • Comment posted by listentoyourself, today at 20:15

    Please can the BBC stop Phil McNulty from covering Middlesbrough v Chelsea. Making out Roman Abramovich has been good for football is like making out Fred West was a good neighbour!
    John Terry can shut up too

    • Reply posted by mal123, today at 20:17

      mal123 replied:
      Asterisk all the Chelsea trophies since 2003.

  • Comment posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 20:11

    Hope chelsea go bust. 1.5 billion written off. What a joke those ffp rules are. Apparently chelsea transfer plans in limbo. Great let the demise begin.

    • Reply posted by UTC, today at 20:13

      UTC replied:
      We're not Spurs, we won't bottle it

  • Comment posted by Richmond Avenal, today at 20:03

    Easy draw for Palace!

    • Reply posted by Henry, today at 20:05

      Henry replied:
      why did you say that!?

  • Comment posted by Thunder Lips, today at 20:05

    Hmmmmm Chelsea at home ......... I was hoping for one of the big teams. Hopefully get one in the semi's.

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 20:09

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Only 1 big team left in it... Liverpool

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 20:09

    Leeds fan hoping the minnows have a good game against boro...

    • Reply posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 20:22

      psycho_is_our_leader replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Keerydickins, today at 20:28

    Looks like Chelsea v Man City on final

  • Comment posted by Occams Razor, today at 20:25

    Can’t wait until Stamford Bridge is renamed the Sports Direct stadium.

    • Reply posted by BooRadley, today at 20:26

      BooRadley replied:
      Really? Thats your effort? Poor...so poor

  • Comment posted by Beeb Account, today at 20:23

    All good ties, happy with that. :)

  • Comment posted by Sark E, today at 20:05

    Ipswich for the cup.

  • Comment posted by lilyw, today at 20:29

    Good Luck Boro from Spurs fan

    • Reply posted by BooRadley, today at 20:31

      BooRadley replied:
      Thats the most Spursy thing I've seen...wishing your conquerors good luck

  • Comment posted by Kankurette, today at 20:21

    Tonight we're gonna party like it's 1997!

  • Comment posted by Ballsy, today at 20:21

    Glad to see Saints probably progressing to the semis.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 20:28

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      By cheating? Their fake injuries in the 60th minute or so have been rumbled.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 20:31

    Everton fans sounding a bit desperate, just cheered winning a corner against Boreham Wood. 🤣

