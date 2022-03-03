Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Connah's Quay players celebrate after clinching the 2020-21 Cymru Premier title at Penybont

Cymru Premier champions Connah's Quay Nomads have dropped into the relegation zone having been found guilty of fielding an ineligible player and docked 18 points.

Nomads were charged by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) in relation to the signings of two players.

The Flintshire club disputed the charges and the matter was referred to an independent arbitration panel.

Nomads have been found guilty of two charges after an arbitration hearing.

The 18-point deduction sees them drop down to 11th in the table and leaves Craig Harrison's side in the relegation zone.

Nomads are six points from safety ahead of the second phase of the season, which starts this weekend.

The charges related to the signings of former Wales international Neal Eardley and Portuguese midfielder Paulo Mendes.

Cymru Premier clubs can only sign one free agent between the end of the August transfer window and the start of the January window.

It was alleged they broke the rule by signing Eardley in October, having already signed Mendes outside the transfer window on 2 September.

But Nomads insisted Mendes' signing was completed on 31 August, inside the permitted period for bringing players in.

FAW rules state any club that plays an ineligible player in a match will be docked three points and could also be fined.

The arbitration panel found that contrary to Cymru Premier Rule 12.6(b), two players were registered to List A after the closure of the first professional registration period but before the opening of the second period in the 2021-2022 season.

It was further found that contrary to Cymru Premier Rule 14.1, the second player - Eardley - played in six Cymru Premier matches when he was therefore an ineligible player.

Nomads have been docked three points for each of those six games.

The sole independent arbitrator, Mr William Norris QC, said in his written summary "that both charges have been proved".

But he added he did "not consider it appropriate to impose any fine or fines in addition" on the club, who have won back-to-back Welsh titles.