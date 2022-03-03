Possibilities abound as we head into gameweek 28 (he says positively).

Eight teams now have a double gameweek including Chelsea, who are away at Burnley and Norwich, so there will undoubtedly be a huge influx of their players into our squads but it's worth noting they don't have a fixture in gameweek 30.

There will also be plenty of FPL chips at play this week and the one you decide to use will depend on how your squad is set up but a Free Hit, a Bench Boost or a Wildcard are all viable options.

Firstly if you've only got one Free Hit left make sure you don't need it for gameweek 30 when we only have four Premier League fixtures because of the FA Cup quarter-finals.

If you've got that covered then you can really attack gameweek 28 with the Free Hit chip and try and get as many double gameweek players in your starting eleven as possible.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger could be a good option for selection ahead of a double gameweek

Wolves' Jose Sa (£5.3m) looks like a great option as your goalkeeper with home fixtures against Crystal Palace and Watford and you might want to double up on that Wolves defence with one of their centre-backs being the safest picks - Romain Saiss (£5m), Conor Coady (£4.8m) or Max Kilman (£4.6m).

A double Chelsea defence also looks like it's the way to go - Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m) and Reece James (£6.2m) would be my top two picks with Thiago Silva (£5.6m) a close third who's also a little bit cheaper if the budget is an issue.

There's good value to be had in the Southampton defence with either Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.8m) or Tino Livramento (£4.4m) although there is a slight rotation risk there with Romain Perraud (£4.8m) fit again. Jan Bednarek (£4.4m) is a safer choice but gives you less chance of those attacking returns.

Mo Salah (£13.2m) still has to be in the team even though he's only got the one game this week at home to West Ham. I would then add Mason Mount (£7.5m), Raphina (£6.5m) and Philippe Coutinho (£7.4m) to that midfield with Villa's Jacob Ramsey (£4.8m) on the bench.

Kai Havertz is a tempting Chelsea choice instead of Mount given the German's recent form but the question is will he be rotated with Romelu Lukaku?

Harry Kane (£12.3m), like Salah, is a single gameweek player but with a home fixture against Everton I can't see any double gameweek forwards who deserve to be picked ahead of him. I think Armando Broja (£5.5m) is a great selection because of the value he provides but if you want to spend a bit more money on the likes of Ollie Watkins or Raul Jimenez at £7.5m, Che Adams at £7m or Allan Saint-Maximin, fitness permitting, at £6.8m then you could consider some cheaper options in midfield such as Saint-Maximin's team-mates Joe Willock (£5.7m) or Ryan Fraser (£5.3m).

Those Newcastle players may well feature in a wildcard squad this week because they've also got a double gameweek 29 and, if you're going that way, you have to make sure you've got an eye on the longer-term. You need players who are doubling in the next couple of gameweeks, possibly those who feature in gameweek 30 as well, but don't ignore Manchester City or Leicester players for example because you'll want them further down the line.

I think any wildcard squad as its base should have Joao Cancelo, either Trent Alexander-Arnold or Andy Robertson, at least one Chelsea defender, a Manchester City midfielder, Mo Salah, Raphina, James Maddison or Jamie Vardy (or at least a route to get to them quickly) and Son Heung-min or Harry Kane, preferably Kane.

Aaron Ramsdale will quite rightly be a popular choice as goalkeeper and I would add one of Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli in there as well. Admittedly, that group of players will be used by a lot of managers so if you're chasing rivals in your mini-leagues then you might need to try and find a couple of differential selections.

Having written all that, I'm actually going to use an entirely different chip this week and play my Bench Boost. I've got nine players with a double gameweek as well as Ramsdale, Tierney, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Salah and Son. Ideally you'd want the entire squad with two fixtures but I've already used my second wildcard and am unable to set myself up with it for what is expected to be a bumper double gameweek 36 so I'm going to try and strike while the iron is hot.

Captaincy is a tricky one this week - proven performers Salah or Kane who have just one fixture or there's a whole host of double gameweek options like Mount, Coutinho or Raphina. I'm going to leave that one to you.