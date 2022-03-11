West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town

Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Johnstone
- 6Ajayi
- 5Bartley
- 16Clarke
- 2Furlong
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 8Livermore
- 27Mowatt
- 3TownsendBooked at 25mins
- 7Robinson
- 18Grant
Substitutes
- 4O'Shea
- 11Diangana
- 14Molumby
- 15Carroll
- 20Reach
- 21Kipré
- 25Button
Huddersfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Nicholls
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 3Toffolo
- 6Hogg
- 37Russell
- 16Thomas
- 24Sinani
- 8O'Brien
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 2Ávila
- 7Anjorin
- 9Rhodes
- 18Blackman
- 19Holmes
- 26Colwill
- 48Eiting
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away0
Live Text
Booking
Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).
Hand ball by Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion).
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Huddersfield Town 1. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Ward.
Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.
Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Oliver Turton.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.
