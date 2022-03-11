Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1

West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Johnstone
  • 6Ajayi
  • 5Bartley
  • 16Clarke
  • 2Furlong
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 8Livermore
  • 27Mowatt
  • 3TownsendBooked at 25mins
  • 7Robinson
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 4O'Shea
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Molumby
  • 15Carroll
  • 20Reach
  • 21Kipré
  • 25Button

Huddersfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 3Toffolo
  • 6Hogg
  • 37Russell
  • 16Thomas
  • 24Sinani
  • 8O'Brien
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 7Anjorin
  • 9Rhodes
  • 18Blackman
  • 19Holmes
  • 26Colwill
  • 48Eiting
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away0

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Huddersfield Town 1. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Ward.

  9. Post update

    Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

  12. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.

  16. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.

  17. Post update

    Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).

  19. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Oliver Turton.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham35237589305976
2Huddersfield371811850361465
3Bournemouth33188753302362
4Blackburn3616101046361058
5Sheff Utd351691049361357
6Luton35169104839957
7QPR35168115041956
8Middlesbrough35167124640655
9Millwall351411103734353
10Nottm Forest3414101046341252
11Coventry35149124442251
12Preston361214104040050
13West Brom361310133733449
14Blackpool35139134141048
15Stoke35129144340345
16Swansea34128143849-1144
17Cardiff36126184355-1242
18Birmingham361010164256-1440
19Bristol City36117184665-1940
20Hull36107193041-1137
21Reading35105204268-2629
22Derby361112133639-324
23Barnsley3559212551-2624
24Peterborough3557232570-4522
View full Championship table

