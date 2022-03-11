League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers1MansfieldMansfield Town0

Tranmere Rovers v Mansfield Town

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Murphy
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 26Clarke
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7MorrisSubstituted forHawkesat 29'minutes
  • 19Warrington
  • 22O'Connor
  • 21McPake
  • 16Glatzel
  • 10Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 12Jolley
  • 14McManaman
  • 15Hawkes
  • 17Foley
  • 20Nevitt
  • 25Doohan

Mansfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bishop
  • 4Hewitt
  • 6Rawson
  • 12Hawkins
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 44M Longstaff
  • 25Stirk
  • 16Quinn
  • 34AkinsSubstituted forMarisat 19'minutes
  • 18Oates
  • 7Murphy

Substitutes

  • 8O Clarke
  • 9Bowery
  • 10Maris
  • 14Perch
  • 23Wallace
  • 24Stech
  • 32Lapslie
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Farrend Rawson (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kane Hemmings (Tranmere Rovers).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua McPake (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kane Hemmings.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Joe Murphy.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rhys Oates (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Quinn.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rhys Oates (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Farrend Rawson.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Maris (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Hawkins with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Ryan Stirk (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Warrington (Tranmere Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Kane Hemmings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Farrend Rawson (Mansfield Town).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Calum MacDonald.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Hawkins.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Calum MacDonald.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Tom Davies.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Oliver Hawkins.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Josh Hawkes replaces Kieron Morris because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matthew Longstaff (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rhys Oates.

Match report to follow.

