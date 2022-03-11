Tranmere Rovers v Mansfield Town

Farrend Rawson (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Murphy
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 5Davies
- 26Clarke
- 3MacDonald
- 7MorrisSubstituted forHawkesat 29'minutes
- 19Warrington
- 22O'Connor
- 21McPake
- 16Glatzel
- 10Hemmings
Substitutes
- 4Knight-Percival
- 12Jolley
- 14McManaman
- 15Hawkes
- 17Foley
- 20Nevitt
- 25Doohan
Mansfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bishop
- 4Hewitt
- 6Rawson
- 12Hawkins
- 3McLaughlin
- 44M Longstaff
- 25Stirk
- 16Quinn
- 34AkinsSubstituted forMarisat 19'minutes
- 18Oates
- 7Murphy
Substitutes
- 8O Clarke
- 9Bowery
- 10Maris
- 14Perch
- 23Wallace
- 24Stech
- 32Lapslie
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Joshua McPake (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kane Hemmings.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Joe Murphy.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rhys Oates (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Quinn.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rhys Oates (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Farrend Rawson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. George Maris (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Hawkins with a headed pass.
Post update
Ryan Stirk (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Warrington (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Kane Hemmings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Farrend Rawson (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Calum MacDonald.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Hawkins.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Calum MacDonald.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Tom Davies.
Post update
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Oliver Hawkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Josh Hawkes replaces Kieron Morris because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matthew Longstaff (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rhys Oates.
Match report to follow.