Ayr United v Kilmarnock

|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|28
|13
|12
|3
|40
|19
|21
|51
|2
|Kilmarnock
|28
|15
|5
|8
|36
|19
|17
|50
|3
|Partick Thistle
|27
|12
|9
|6
|40
|24
|16
|45
|4
|Inverness CT
|28
|10
|10
|8
|35
|27
|8
|40
|5
|Raith Rovers
|28
|9
|12
|7
|34
|34
|0
|39
|6
|Ayr
|28
|8
|8
|12
|29
|40
|-11
|32
|7
|Morton
|28
|7
|10
|11
|30
|38
|-8
|31
|8
|Hamilton
|28
|7
|10
|11
|29
|43
|-14
|31
|9
|Queen of Sth
|28
|6
|8
|14
|29
|41
|-12
|26
|10
|Dunfermline
|27
|4
|12
|11
|24
|41
|-17
|24
