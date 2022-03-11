Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United19:45KilmarnockKilmarnock
Venue: Somerset Park

Ayr United v Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath281312340192151
2Kilmarnock28155836191750
3Partick Thistle27129640241645
4Inverness CT28101083527840
5Raith Rovers2891273434039
6Ayr2888122940-1132
7Morton28710113038-831
8Hamilton28710112943-1431
9Queen of Sth2868142941-1226
10Dunfermline27412112441-1724
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport