Rangers sensationally knocked Borussia Dortmund out of the Europa League last Thursday

Rangers have urged fans not to enter the field of play as they confirmed Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings against them.

Supporters entered the pitch after Rangers' 2-2 Ibrox draw with Borussia Dortmund in last month's Europa League last-16 play-off second leg.

The club have reminded fans that "entering the field of play at any time is unacceptable and forbidden".

"We have a zero-tolerance approach to those invading the pitch," they said.

"In particular, any parent found to assist their child in entering the pitch area will be subject to club disciplinary policy.

"Our players have been advised that they should not provide a shirt to any spectator entering the pitch area."

Meanwhile, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has defended the club's decision to play rivals Celtic in an Australia-based friendly.

The fixture, part of the inaugural Sydney Super Cup, takes place during the suspension of the domestic football for the World Cup in November.

It has been widely condemned by Rangers fans.

"My message is clear - we need all the support we have, which the supporters gave us last Wednesday," said Van Bronckhorst.

"Of course, they are entitled to their opinion. They weren't happy with the friendly obviously, but they also supported us.

"We know there's going to be a big gap during the World Cup. The club is looking for friendly games, not only in that window, but the international windows we have.

"I think it's an opportunity for the club to go there, to play for our fans in Australia and the club has made the decision because they do everything in the best interest of the club.

"For me, we just have to respect that decision and play a good couple of friendlies in Australia."

Rangers are three points behind Celtic at the Scottish Premiership summit and host Aberdeen on Saturday.

Van Bronckhorst will have international trio Filip Helander, Ryan Jack and Aaron Ramsey available after injuries.

Ianis Hagi, Amad Diallo and Steven Davis remain out.