Marcus Rashford has only scored twice since October

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick says he will put "all my energy" into making sure Marcus Rashford realises his potential.

Rashford has had a difficult campaign, with Rangnick recently admitting the England man was not in the best form.

Rangnick believes he can help the 24-year-old return to his best form - and is prepared to devote time to ensuring it happens.

"Marcus has abundant talent, pace and physicality," said Rangnick.

"He has everything you need for a modern striker."

At a time when Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared tired, fellow veteran Edinson Cavani has been injured and Mason Greenwood unavailable, Rashford has only scored twice since the end of October.

It is almost six years since Rashford scored the only goal in his first Manchester derby appearance at the Etihad Stadium.

He has scored on three more occasions against City since, although his last effort came in an EFL Cup semi-final defeat over two years ago.

"I insist we will continue to be behind Marcus and with him to develop him," said Rangnick.

"I will put all my energy in to help him to take the same pathway other players have done over the last three months."