Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Dundee sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership

Dundee have been hit by their second positive Covid-19 test within a week and could be without up to six key players against Motherwell on Saturday.

Five players have been identified as close contacts of the latest case.

Forwards Zak Rudden and Luke McCowan missed Wednesday's draw with Hibernian through Covid-related absences.

"The first positive case earlier this week led to five players being identified as close contacts," Dundee explained in a statement.

"And, as a result, some members of the squad missed out against Hibernian due to isolation periods. Testing ahead of tomorrow's match at Fir Park has returned another positive case and, as a result, a further five players have been identified as close contacts and some further players will have to isolate as a result."

Players who are triple vaccinated and testing negative even if they have been identified as close contacts do not need to self-isolate.

Captain Charlie Adam was already due to drop out with the hamstring injury that forced the midfielder off against Hibs.

Dundee sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership, one point behind St Johnstone but with a game in hand.

They have yet to win in three games since Mark McGhee took charge as manager following the surprise sacking of James McPake, under whom they had won two matches in a row.