Last updated on .From the section Reading

Scott Dann has made 241 Premier League appearances for Birmingham, Blackburn and Crystal Palace

Veteran defender Scott Dann has signed a new deal to extend his stay with Championship side Reading until 2023.

The 35-year-old centre-back joined the Championship club in August and has scored two goals in 15 appearances.

Liverpool-born Dann came through the academy at Walsall but has spent the majority of his career in English football's top two divisions.

He played for Coventry, Birmingham and Blackburn before making 181 appearances across eight seasons at Crystal Palace.