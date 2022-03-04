Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield scorer Chris McKee runs away in delight after doubling the lead

Linfield returned to the Premiership summit thanks to a 2-1 victory over Carrick Rangers at Taylor's Avenue.

The champions took an early lead when Thomas Scully diverted Jake Hastie's cross into his own net.

A backheel finish from Chris McKee made it 2-0 after 37 minutes as Linfield dominated the first half.

Jordan Gibson pulled one back for an improved Carrick midway through the second half but Linfield held on and go top on goal difference.

More to follow....