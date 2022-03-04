Last updated on .From the section Irish

Patrick McEleney wheels away in celebration after he scores against Sligo

Patrick McEleney's second-half goal earned Derry City a 1-0 away win at Shelbourne and a return to the top of the Premier Division.

City arrived at Tolka Park off the back of a low-key goalless draw with Sligo on Monday and it was similarly lacklustre first half in Dublin.

However, McEleney's first goal since his return to Derry proved decisive.

With Shamrock Rovers losing City move top of the League of Ireland with eight points from four games.

