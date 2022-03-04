Inter Milan v Salernitana

Match ends, Inter Milan 5, Salernitana 0.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de VrijBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRanocchiaat 62'minutes
- 95Bastoni
- 2Dumfries
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forGagliardiniat 71'minutes
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 62'minutes
- 36DarmianBooked at 7minsSubstituted forGosensat 62'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forCorreaat 75'minutes
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Gosens
- 19Correa
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 88Caicedo
- 97Radu
Salernitana
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 55Sepe
- 30MazzocchiSubstituted forObiat 71'minutes
- 25Dragusin
- 17Fazio
- 19Ranieri
- 18Coulibaly
- 13dos Santos Lourenco da SilvaSubstituted forRadovanovicat 71'minutes
- 20KastanosSubstituted forRuggeriat 83'minutes
- 99MoussetBooked at 12minsSubstituted forPerottiat 60'minutes
- 10VerdiSubstituted forZorteaat 60'minutes
- 11Djuric
Substitutes
- 3Ruggeri
- 5Veseli
- 9Bonazzoli
- 15Bohinen
- 16Radovanovic
- 21Zortea
- 22Obi
- 23Gyömbér
- 31Gagliolo
- 72Belec
- 87Viana de Souza
- 88Perotti
- Referee:
- Livio Marinelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 5, Salernitana 0.
Offside, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella tries a through ball, but Robin Gosens is caught offside.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luca Ranieri (Salernitana).
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Post update
Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Attempt blocked. Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Robin Gosens (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Luigi Sepe.
Post update
Attempt saved. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini.
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diego Perotti (Salernitana).
Offside, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini tries a through ball, but Robin Gosens is caught offside.
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Post update
Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Salernitana. Matteo Ruggeri replaces Grigoris Kastanos.
Attempt missed. Milan Djuric (Salernitana) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Perotti with a cross.