Alex Palmer: Goalkeeper joins Luton Town on emergency loan from West Brom
Last updated on .From the section Luton
Luton Town have signed goalkeeper Alex Palmer on an emergency loan deal from West Bromwich Albion.
Palmer, 25, progressed through the Hawthorns academy but has made one first-team appearance this season.
He has spent time on loan at Plymouth Argyle, Kidderminster Harriers, Notts County and Lincoln City.
Jed Steer, who joined Luton on loan from Aston Villa, was injured during Wednesday's FA Cup defeat by Chelsea, while James Shea is also unavailable.