Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley0FulhamFulham0

Barnsley v Fulham

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 40Collins
  • 7Brittain
  • 6Andersen
  • 30Helik
  • 5Kitching
  • 33WolfeBooked at 23mins
  • 17Gomes
  • 26Vita
  • 27Bassi
  • 28Quina
  • 14Morris

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 10Benson
  • 21Palmer
  • 22Oduor
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 24Halme
  • 44Cole

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N Williams
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6Reed
  • 24Seri
  • 8Wilson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 10Cairney
  • 12Chalobah
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).

  2. Post update

    Domingos Quina (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Remy Vita (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Barnsley. Michal Helik tries a through ball, but Carlton Morris is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Michal Helik (Barnsley).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Remy Vita.

  9. Post update

    Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Remy Vita (Barnsley).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jean Michaël Seri (Fulham).

  12. Post update

    Amine Bassi (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham).

  14. Post update

    Carlton Morris (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Fulham. Harry Wilson tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

  16. Booking

    Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley).

  19. Post update

    Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham36238589305977
2Huddersfield371712851381363
3Bournemouth33188753302362
4Blackburn3616101046361058
5Sheff Utd351691049361357
6Luton35169104839957
7QPR35168115041956
8Middlesbrough35167124640655
9Millwall351411103734353
10Nottm Forest3414101046341252
11Coventry35149124442251
12West Brom361311123934550
13Preston361214104040050
14Blackpool35139134141048
15Stoke35129144340345
16Swansea34128143849-1144
17Cardiff36126184355-1242
18Birmingham361010164256-1440
19Bristol City36117184665-1940
20Hull36107193041-1137
21Reading35105204268-2629
22Barnsley36510212551-2625
23Derby361112133639-324
24Peterborough3557232570-4522
View full Championship table

