Barnsley v Fulham

Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).
Line-ups
Barnsley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 40Collins
- 7Brittain
- 6Andersen
- 30Helik
- 5Kitching
- 33WolfeBooked at 23mins
- 17Gomes
- 26Vita
- 27Bassi
- 28Quina
- 14Morris
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 10Benson
- 21Palmer
- 22Oduor
- 23Hondermarck
- 24Halme
- 44Cole
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N Williams
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6Reed
- 24Seri
- 8Wilson
- 28Carvalho
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 3Hector
- 10Cairney
- 12Chalobah
- 17Cavaleiro
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Domingos Quina (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Remy Vita (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Wilson.
Post update
Offside, Barnsley. Michal Helik tries a through ball, but Carlton Morris is caught offside.
Post update
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michal Helik (Barnsley).
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Remy Vita.
Post update
Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Remy Vita (Barnsley).
Post update
Foul by Jean Michaël Seri (Fulham).
Post update
Amine Bassi (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham).
Post update
Carlton Morris (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Fulham. Harry Wilson tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Booking
Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley).
Post update
Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley).
Match report will appear here.