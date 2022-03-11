Millwall v Middlesbrough

Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|35
|23
|7
|5
|89
|30
|59
|76
|2
|Huddersfield
|37
|17
|12
|8
|51
|38
|13
|63
|3
|Bournemouth
|33
|18
|8
|7
|53
|30
|23
|62
|4
|Blackburn
|36
|16
|10
|10
|46
|36
|10
|58
|5
|Sheff Utd
|35
|16
|9
|10
|49
|36
|13
|57
|6
|Luton
|35
|16
|9
|10
|48
|39
|9
|57
|7
|QPR
|35
|16
|8
|11
|50
|41
|9
|56
|8
|Middlesbrough
|35
|16
|7
|12
|46
|40
|6
|55
|9
|Millwall
|35
|14
|11
|10
|37
|34
|3
|53
|10
|Nottm Forest
|34
|14
|10
|10
|46
|34
|12
|52
|11
|Coventry
|35
|14
|9
|12
|44
|42
|2
|51
|12
|West Brom
|36
|13
|11
|12
|39
|34
|5
|50
|13
|Preston
|36
|12
|14
|10
|40
|40
|0
|50
|14
|Blackpool
|35
|13
|9
|13
|41
|41
|0
|48
|15
|Stoke
|35
|12
|9
|14
|43
|40
|3
|45
|16
|Swansea
|34
|12
|8
|14
|38
|49
|-11
|44
|17
|Cardiff
|36
|12
|6
|18
|43
|55
|-12
|42
|18
|Birmingham
|36
|10
|10
|16
|42
|56
|-14
|40
|19
|Bristol City
|36
|11
|7
|18
|46
|65
|-19
|40
|20
|Hull
|36
|10
|7
|19
|30
|41
|-11
|37
|21
|Reading
|35
|10
|5
|20
|42
|68
|-26
|29
|22
|Derby
|36
|11
|12
|13
|36
|39
|-3
|24
|23
|Barnsley
|35
|5
|9
|21
|25
|51
|-26
|24
|24
|Peterborough
|35
|5
|7
|23
|25
|70
|-45
|22
Listen to Michael Vaughan's revelatory chat with Shane Warne from 2018
Besides Gary Neville, what has caused Jamie Carragher frustration in his career?
Join Phileas Fogg, played by David Tennant, on his unexpected globetrotting adventure
Ian Poulter sprints to complete his birdie on the famous 17th at Sawgrass so that he can then hit his tee shot on the 18th before the light fades at the Players Championship.
A new chapter will be written in the Corsican derby between promotion-chasing AC Ajaccio and relegation-threatened SC Bastia in Ligue 2 on Saturday.
Watch how Tottenham Hotspur pulled off one of the shock results of the 2020-21 season, with a 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Spanish Olympic swimmer Ona Carbonell tells BBC Sport about the challenges of being a mother and an elite athlete.