Sheffield Wednesday v Cambridge United

League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00CambridgeCambridge United
Venue: Hillsborough

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th March 2022

  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00GillinghamGillingham
  • IpswichIpswich Town15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00RotherhamRotherham United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham36237662214176
2Wigan34226659322772
3MK Dons37219762372572
4Oxford Utd371981071472465
5Sunderland371891064481663
6Plymouth35188958391962
7Wycombe361710961471461
8Sheff Wed351710853401361
9Ipswich3716111057391859
10Portsmouth351691053381557
11Bolton371671459481155
12Accrington35137154457-1346
13Cambridge361112134652-645
14Cheltenham361014124959-1044
15Burton37128174556-1144
16Charlton35117174147-640
17Shrewsbury36912153135-439
18Lincoln City35108174049-938
19Fleetwood35712164863-1533
20Wimbledon36615153956-1733
21Morecambe36711184567-2232
22Gillingham36612182858-3030
23Doncaster3785242872-4429
24Crewe3667233066-3625
View full League One table

