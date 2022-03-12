League Two
RochdaleRochdale15:00BarrowBarrow
Venue: Crown Oil Arena

Rochdale v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th March 2022

  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • ExeterExeter City15:00SalfordSalford City
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00BradfordBradford City
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • RochdaleRochdale15:00BarrowBarrow
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • StevenageStevenage15:00NewportNewport County
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • WalsallWalsall15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green341911464293568
2Northampton35179942291360
3Tranmere36178114132959
4Exeter331512650341657
5Sutton United34169953391457
6Newport351511956451156
7Mansfield3316894637956
8Swindon3515101058441455
9Bristol Rovers35159114842654
10Port Vale331311946331350
11Salford33139113831748
12Hartlepool34138133644-847
13Crawley34129134246-445
14Harrogate341110135252043
15Bradford35913133845-740
16Walsall351010153747-1040
17Rochdale33814113945-638
18Carlisle34910152846-1837
19Colchester35812153349-1636
20Leyton Orient33714124236635
21Stevenage35713153254-2234
22Barrow34712153141-1033
23Oldham33710163451-1731
24Scunthorpe35412192459-3524
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC