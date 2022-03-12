Reading Women v Manchester United Women

Foul by Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women).
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 51Troelsgaard
- 23Rowe
- 11Harding
- 6Rose
- 12Harries
Substitutes
- 4Peplow
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 35Baigent
- 41Poulter
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle PascualBooked at 24mins
- 15Caldwell
- 3Thorisdottir
- 6Blundell
- 14Groenen
- 10Zelem
- 23Russo
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 9Thomas
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 18Hanson
- 32Baggaley
- 40Murphy
- 41Barry
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Gemma Evans (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Jackie Groenen.
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 1, Manchester United Women 2. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessia Russo with a through ball.
Booking
Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).
Deanne Rose (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Women).
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 1, Manchester United Women 1. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.
Offside, Reading Women. Justine Vanhaevermaet tries a through ball, but Emma Harries is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Attempt saved. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.
Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 0, Manchester United Women 1. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Blundell with a cross.