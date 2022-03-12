The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women1Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2

Reading Women v Manchester United Women

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 23Rowe
  • 11Harding
  • 6Rose
  • 12Harries

Substitutes

  • 4Peplow
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 35Baigent
  • 41Poulter

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle PascualBooked at 24mins
  • 15Caldwell
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 6Blundell
  • 14Groenen
  • 10Zelem
  • 23Russo
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 18Hanson
  • 32Baggaley
  • 40Murphy
  • 41Barry
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women).

  2. Post update

    Gemma Evans (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Jackie Groenen.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 1, Manchester United Women 2. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessia Russo with a through ball.

  6. Booking

    Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).

  8. Post update

    Deanne Rose (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Women).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 1, Manchester United Women 1. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Justine Vanhaevermaet tries a through ball, but Emma Harries is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women).

  19. Post update

    Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 0, Manchester United Women 1. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Blundell with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women16114142103237
2Chelsea Women1410223472732
3Man Utd Women1694334161831
4Tottenham Women158431911828
5Man City Women1472530201023
6Reading Women167271925-623
7Brighton Women167181823-522
8West Ham Women155551922-320
9Aston Villa Women1651101130-1916
10Everton Women144281123-1214
11Leicester City Women1640121231-1912
12B'ham City Women1611141142-314
View full The FA Women's Super League table

