Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo returns after missing last weekend's heavy defeat by Manchester City with an injury

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is fit again after missing last weekend's derby defeat with a hip issue.

Defender Raphael Varane returns after a spell out with Covid-19, while Edinson Cavani is also available.

Midfielder Scott McTominay is struggling with a calf issue, while left-back Luke Shaw remains out.

Tottenham are without wing-back Ryan Sessegnon, who suffered a hamstring injury during the 5-0 win over Everton.

Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga stay sidelined with respective groin and knee problems.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United were decent in the first half at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday because they carried a threat but what we saw from them after that was basically a capitulation.

It was back to their own pattern of one good half and one bad half, and that second half was arguably their worst of the season.

We know Spurs can be flaky but the form that Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are in at the moment makes me think they will cause United all sorts of problems, if they get any sort of supply.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United could win three consecutive league games against Tottenham for the first time since a run of four between April 2009 and October 2010.

Spurs have suffered 37 Premier League defeats to Manchester United - no side has beaten them more in the division.

All four of Tottenham's Premier League wins at Old Trafford have come in their past nine visits, including by 6-1 last season.

Manchester United

United have gone three games without a win in all competitions (D2, L1), their worst run since they went six without victory between September and October 2019.

Manchester United have won four of their seven home league matches under Ralf Rangnick (D2, L1).

A win on Saturday would ensure Manchester United become the first club to reach 400 home Premier League victories.

Cristiano Ronaldo has four goals and three assists in his last five Premier League appearances against Tottenham.

Ronaldo has also scored in each of his last six games against Spurs, for both Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won four of their last six Premier League away games.

Spurs have a record of seven wins and seven defeats from 14 matches in 2022.

Antonio Conte has four wins from his six meetings with Manchester United, but has lost on both visits to Old Trafford.

Harry Kane has scored 93 times in 137 Premier League away games and another goal would see him equal Wayne Rooney as the competition's leading away scorer.

Kane has three goals and two assists in his last three top-flight appearances at Old Trafford.

