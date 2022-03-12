Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1

Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 5McEntee
  • 47Lithgow
  • 2Ledger
  • 12Brandon
  • 6Jacobs
  • 27Wilson
  • 10Lyon
  • 3Strapp
  • 11Ugwu
  • 14Reilly

Substitutes

  • 9Muirhead
  • 15Russell
  • 16Hynes
  • 17McGrattan
  • 19Easdale
  • 20Bysouth
  • 24McGregor
  • 25King

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 4Mayo
  • 3Holt
  • 2Foster
  • 6Turner
  • 23Docherty
  • 11Smith
  • 8Bannigan
  • 9GrahamBooked at 6mins
  • 10Jakubiak

Substitutes

  • 15Bell
  • 17Murray
  • 18Akinola
  • 22Crawford
  • 25Alegría
  • 28McCready
  • 30Stanway
  • 33Hendrie
Referee:
David Munro

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gavin Reilly (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  2. Booking

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Morton 0, Partick Thistle 1. Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Jakubiak.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Michael Ledger.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Jakubiak (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Iain Wilson (Morton).

  7. Post update

    Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

