Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle

Attempt saved. Gavin Reilly (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hamilton
- 5McEntee
- 47Lithgow
- 2Ledger
- 12Brandon
- 6Jacobs
- 27Wilson
- 10Lyon
- 3Strapp
- 11Ugwu
- 14Reilly
Substitutes
- 9Muirhead
- 15Russell
- 16Hynes
- 17McGrattan
- 19Easdale
- 20Bysouth
- 24McGregor
- 25King
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Sneddon
- 16McKenna
- 4Mayo
- 3Holt
- 2Foster
- 6Turner
- 23Docherty
- 11Smith
- 8Bannigan
- 9GrahamBooked at 6mins
- 10Jakubiak
Substitutes
- 15Bell
- 17Murray
- 18Akinola
- 22Crawford
- 25Alegría
- 28McCready
- 30Stanway
- 33Hendrie
- Referee:
- David Munro
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 0, Partick Thistle 1. Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Jakubiak.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Michael Ledger.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Jakubiak (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Foul by Iain Wilson (Morton).
Post update
Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.