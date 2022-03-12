Hamilton Academical v Dunfermline Athletic

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Coll Donaldson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Efe Ambrose.
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Fulton
- 6Hamilton
- 3Popescu
- 34O'Reilly
- 16Mullin
- 24Lawson
- 14Spence
- 7MacDonald
- 17Kennedy
- 33Brown
- 20Moyo
Substitutes
- 5Easton
- 9Ryan
- 11Smith
- 15Hughes
- 18Mimnaugh
- 19Winter
- 27Shiels
- 31Smith
Dunfermline
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 41Stolarczyk
- 2Comrie
- 5Donaldson
- 25Ambrose
- 3Edwards
- 39Polworth
- 16Pybus
- 8Chalmers
- 11Dow
- 21Lawless
- 7O'Hara
Substitutes
- 4Martin
- 10Todorov
- 12Breen
- 14McCann
- 18Allan
- 20Alexander
- 23Thomas
- 26Todd
- 28Cole
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Live Text
Goal!
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.