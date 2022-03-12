Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical0DunfermlineDunfermline1

Hamilton Academical v Dunfermline Athletic

Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Fulton
  • 6Hamilton
  • 3Popescu
  • 34O'Reilly
  • 16Mullin
  • 24Lawson
  • 14Spence
  • 7MacDonald
  • 17Kennedy
  • 33Brown
  • 20Moyo

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 9Ryan
  • 11Smith
  • 15Hughes
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 19Winter
  • 27Shiels
  • 31Smith

Dunfermline

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 41Stolarczyk
  • 2Comrie
  • 5Donaldson
  • 25Ambrose
  • 3Edwards
  • 39Polworth
  • 16Pybus
  • 8Chalmers
  • 11Dow
  • 21Lawless
  • 7O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 4Martin
  • 10Todorov
  • 12Breen
  • 14McCann
  • 18Allan
  • 20Alexander
  • 23Thomas
  • 26Todd
  • 28Cole
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Coll Donaldson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Efe Ambrose.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

