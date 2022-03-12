Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife0DumbartonDumbarton0

East Fife v Dumbarton

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Smith
  • 12Mercer
  • 4Murdoch
  • 8Slattery
  • 2Watson
  • 20Blair
  • 14Millar
  • 16Healy
  • 9Wallace
  • 7Denholm
  • 22Connell

Substitutes

  • 6Pollock
  • 10Smith
  • 11Swanson
  • 15Semple
  • 17Cunningham
  • 18Newton
  • 19Higgins
  • 21Campbell
  • 23Walls

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Wright
  • 29Stanger
  • 18Paton
  • 16Bronsky
  • 3Boyle
  • 15Pignatiello
  • 6Carswell
  • 14McKee
  • 22Wylde
  • 10Stokes
  • 7Duthie

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4Lynch
  • 9Orsi
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Muir
  • 27Hutchinson
Referee:
Calum Scott

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories