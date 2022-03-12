Scottish League One
Queen's ParkQueen's Park0AlloaAlloa Athletic0

Queen's Park v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Ferrie
  • 24Doyle
  • 5Grant
  • 19Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 10Brown
  • 22Thomson
  • 7Longridge
  • 48Connell
  • 27Smith
  • 9McHugh

Substitutes

  • 2Davidson
  • 8Lyon
  • 15Gillies
  • 17Heraghty
  • 18Biggar
  • 28Longstaff
  • 29McBride
  • 47Bruce
  • 49Darcy

Alloa

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 6Durnan
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 19Niang
  • 4Howie
  • 28Riley-Snow
  • 16King
  • 18Sammon
  • 22Henderson

Substitutes

  • 3Church
  • 7Cawley
  • 9Armour
  • 11Boyd
  • 12Scougall
  • 15MacIver
  • 17Armstrong
  • 31Hutton
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Smith (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

