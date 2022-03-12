Scottish League One
Cove RangersCove Rangers0ClydeClyde0

Cove Rangers v Clyde

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 25Logan
  • 2Neill
  • 26Reynolds
  • 8Yule
  • 16Vigurs
  • 4Scully
  • 3Milne
  • 24Fyvie
  • 9Megginson
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 10Masson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 17Adeyemo
  • 20Leitch
  • 23Gourlay
  • 27Fotheringham

Clyde

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Maley
  • 2Mortimer
  • 5Rumsby
  • 26Elsdon
  • 3Livingstone
  • 18McAllister
  • 4Gomis
  • 8Cuddihy
  • 16Splaine
  • 11Love
  • 24Tade

Substitutes

  • 12Docherty
  • 14Nicoll
  • 17Jones
  • 20Cassidy
  • 23Andrew
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Splaine (Clyde).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Splaine (Clyde).

  4. Post update

    Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories