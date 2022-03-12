Cove Rangers v Clyde

Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cove RangersCove Rangers0ClydeClyde0
From the section Football
Formation 3-4-1-2
Formation 4-5-1
Foul by Aaron Splaine (Clyde).
Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|29
|17
|9
|3
|56
|26
|30
|60
|2
|Airdrieonians
|29
|17
|6
|6
|49
|30
|19
|57
|3
|Montrose
|29
|12
|13
|4
|42
|25
|17
|49
|4
|Queen's Park
|29
|9
|16
|4
|44
|27
|17
|43
|5
|Falkirk
|29
|10
|7
|12
|41
|42
|-1
|37
|6
|Clyde
|29
|7
|13
|9
|33
|45
|-12
|34
|7
|Alloa
|29
|7
|9
|13
|35
|48
|-13
|30
|8
|Peterhead
|29
|7
|8
|14
|37
|46
|-9
|29
|9
|Dumbarton
|29
|7
|6
|16
|40
|59
|-19
|27
|10
|East Fife
|29
|4
|9
|16
|26
|55
|-29
|21