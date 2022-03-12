Scottish League One
FalkirkFalkirk0AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians0

Falkirk v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Falkirk

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mutch
  • 2Williamson
  • 44Watson
  • 22McKay
  • 15McCann
  • 21Telfer
  • 30Mills
  • 11McGuffie
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 9Griffiths
  • 27Kabia

Substitutes

  • 3Dixon
  • 6Miller
  • 7Morrison
  • 8Hetherington
  • 13Holt
  • 14Wilson
  • 16Ross
  • 17Jacobs
  • 25Lemon

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 16Watson
  • 7McCabe
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3Paterson
  • 23McGill
  • 8Agnew
  • 10Easton
  • 21Frizzell
  • 11Smith
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 12Ritchie
  • 13Afolabi
  • 14Allan
  • 15McDonald
  • 18Cantley
  • 19Walker
  • 24McGill
  • 25Devenny
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

