Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead0MontroseMontrose0

Peterhead v Montrose

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Long
  • 32Duffy
  • 4McDonald
  • 26Want
  • 23Quitongo
  • 12McCarthy
  • 8Brown
  • 21Savoury
  • 7Ritchie
  • 9McLean
  • 14Payne

Substitutes

  • 11Cook
  • 18Brown
  • 20Duncan
  • 22Fraser
  • 25Brown
  • 27Cullen

Montrose

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Lennox
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 22Cameron
  • 20Ballantyne
  • 15Whatley
  • 11Lyons
  • 16Johnston
  • 12Gardyne

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 6Masson
  • 8Watson
  • 9Campbell
  • 17Quinn
  • 18Campbell
  • 19Belford
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Niah Payne (Peterhead).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead).

  4. Post update

    Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grant Savoury (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mark Whatley (Montrose).

  7. Post update

    Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mark Whatley (Montrose).

  9. Post update

    Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Cammy Ballantyne I (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead).

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories