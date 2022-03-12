Scottish League Two
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts1AlbionAlbion Rovers0

Kelty Hearts v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jamieson
  • 14Philp
  • 4Hill
  • 25O'Ware
  • 23Ngwenya
  • 17Kucheriavyi
  • 8Reilly
  • 10Barjonas
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 9Austin
  • 7Cardle

Substitutes

  • 3Peggie
  • 12Tidser
  • 15Finlayson
  • 16McNab
  • 20Donaldson
  • 21Biabi
  • 22Agyeman

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Binnie
  • 2Lynas
  • 4McGowan
  • 5Fagan
  • 3Wilson
  • 11Reilly
  • 8Malcolm
  • 6Leslie
  • 7Roberts
  • 9Doherty
  • 10Wilson

Substitutes

  • 12Leighton
  • 14Robinson
  • 15Wright
  • 16Jack
  • 17Stone
  • 18Fernie
  • 19Wilson
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamKelty HeartsAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts).

  3. Post update

    (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Kelty Hearts 1, Albion Rovers 0. Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

