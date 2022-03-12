Kelty Hearts v Albion Rovers

Attempt saved. Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts1AlbionAlbion Rovers0
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-4-2
Foul by Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts).
(Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal! Kelty Hearts 1, Albion Rovers 0. Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|28
|21
|4
|3
|57
|23
|34
|67
|2
|Annan Athletic
|29
|15
|6
|8
|51
|34
|17
|51
|3
|Forfar
|28
|13
|9
|6
|46
|29
|17
|48
|4
|Edinburgh City
|29
|12
|8
|9
|37
|38
|-1
|44
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|29
|11
|8
|10
|39
|39
|0
|41
|6
|Stranraer
|29
|8
|9
|12
|35
|46
|-11
|33
|7
|Stirling
|28
|8
|7
|13
|32
|38
|-6
|31
|8
|Elgin
|29
|7
|9
|13
|27
|41
|-14
|30
|9
|Albion
|27
|7
|5
|15
|28
|44
|-16
|26
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|28
|5
|5
|18
|18
|38
|-20
|20