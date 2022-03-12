Scottish League Two
ForfarForfar Athletic15:00StirlingStirling Albion
Venue: Station Park, Scotland

Forfar Athletic v Stirling Albion

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 19Munro
  • 15Hussain
  • 26Brindley
  • 7Thomson
  • 10Slater
  • 12Hutton
  • 11Anderson
  • 17McCluskey
  • 18Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 9Aitken
  • 14Thomas
  • 20Harkins
  • 21Sanderson
  • 22Moore
  • 24Crossan

Stirling

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Currie
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 5McGeachie
  • 6McNiff
  • 23Mackin
  • 7Moore
  • 10Leitch
  • 8Roberts
  • 3Flanagan
  • 9Carrick
  • 11Francis

Substitutes

  • 4Grant
  • 12McLean
  • 14Creaney
  • 15Paterson
  • 16Love
  • 17Law
  • 18Laird
  • 19Simpson
  • 20Young
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Top Stories