Forfar Athletic v Stirling Albion

ForfarForfar Athletic15:00StirlingStirling Albion
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 19Munro
- 15Hussain
- 26Brindley
- 7Thomson
- 10Slater
- 12Hutton
- 11Anderson
- 17McCluskey
- 18Shepherd
Substitutes
- 9Aitken
- 14Thomas
- 20Harkins
- 21Sanderson
- 22Moore
- 24Crossan
Stirling
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Currie
- 2Dunsmore
- 5McGeachie
- 6McNiff
- 23Mackin
- 7Moore
- 10Leitch
- 8Roberts
- 3Flanagan
- 9Carrick
- 11Francis
Substitutes
- 4Grant
- 12McLean
- 14Creaney
- 15Paterson
- 16Love
- 17Law
- 18Laird
- 19Simpson
- 20Young
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce