Scottish League Two
StranraerStranraer15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
Venue: Stair Park, Scotland

Stranraer v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Stranraer

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Scullion
  • 22McIntosh
  • 15Ross
  • 5Sonkur
  • 3Burns
  • 11Woods
  • 6Brady
  • 8Gallagher
  • 16Hawkshaw
  • 10Watson
  • 7Muir

Substitutes

  • 2Robertson
  • 13Ellis
  • 14Walker
  • 17Hilton
  • 20Yates
  • 23Smith
  • 34Downie

Cowdenbeath

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Gill
  • 6Denham
  • 5Barr
  • 4Todd
  • 2Thomson
  • 7Ferguson
  • 8Morrison
  • 11Barrowman
  • 3Mullen
  • 9Buchanan
  • 10Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 12Dunn
  • 14Swann
  • 15Miller
  • 16Ompreon
  • 17McDowall
  • 18Barr
  • 19Coulson
  • 20Moore
  • 21Carty
Referee:
Lorraine Watson

