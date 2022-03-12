Scottish League Two
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0ElginElgin City0

Annan Athletic v Elgin City

Last updated on

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Hooper
  • 3Clark
  • 7Wallace
  • 8Docherty
  • 4Moxon
  • 11Fleming
  • 9Garrity
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Lowdon
  • 15Swinglehurst
  • 16Hunter
  • 17Johnston
  • 18McCartney
  • 19Smith
  • 20Anderson
  • 21Steele

Elgin

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hoban
  • 2Cooper
  • 4McHardy
  • 5Anderson
  • 3Towler
  • 8Cameron
  • 6Mailer
  • 7Dingwall
  • 10Omar
  • 11Sopel
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12Mykyta
  • 14Machado
  • 15O'Keefe
  • 16MacEwan
  • 17O'Connor
  • 18Peters
  • 21McHale
  • 23Draper
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

