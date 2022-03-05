Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Dundee, Dundee United

Scotland is set to host Euro 2028 alongside England, Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland. (Daily Mail)external-link

Celtic and Scotland defender Greg Taylor believes postponing the national side's World Cup play-off clash with Ukraine is the right call. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd says his former side's Old Firm clash in Australia should be stopped and it is up to the Ibrox club to do it. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Celtic will prepare for their trip to Livingston on Sunday by training on their artificial surface at Lennoxtown. (The Scotsman)external-link

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is to see a specialist over fears his season-ending injury could rule him out longer than expected. (The Scotsman)external-link

Meanwhile, ex-Hibs forward Martin Boyle has opened up on life in Saudi Arabia at new club Al Faisaly. (Edinburgh News)external-link

Dundee manager Mark McGhee insists Motherwell should never have sacked him five years ago as he prepares to take his new club to Fir Park on Saturday. (Daily Record)external-link

Dundee United pair Tony Watt and Dylan Levitt are expected to be out of Saturday's league clash with Hearts and are facing a fitness race to be ready for next week's Scottish Cup quarter-final with Celtic. (The Courier)external-link

Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness believes his ex-side can win the Europa League after eliminating Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. (Football Scotland)external-link

Ex-Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown feels Celtic and Rangers should share their earnings from the upcoming Sydney Super Cup with the rest of Scottish football. (Scottish Daily Express)external-link

