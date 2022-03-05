Last updated on .From the section Irish

Mikey Place struck for Ballymena United deep in the second half

Ballymena United beat Larne 4-3 on penalties after the sides could not be separated in a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Irish Cup quarter-finals.

Caolan Loughran scored the decisive penalty for hosts Ballymena after Matthew Lusty and Lee Bonis saw their penalties saved by Sean O'Neill.

Substitute Jordan Owens helped Crusaders past Dungannon Swifts 4-2 and Glentoran beat Newry City 1-0.

The trio join Cliftonville in the last four, who beat Coleraine on Friday.

The Reds will face north Belfast rivals Crusaders in the semi-finals while Glentoran will take on Ballymena United in a repeat of the 2020 decider.

The ties will be played on Friday, 1 and Saturday, 2 April.

Lee Lynch gave Larne a fifth-minute lead when he flashed a well struck right-foot shot past Sean O'Neill with the aid of a deflection.

Bonis extended the advantage eight minutes later with his seventh goal since joining the Invermen from Portadown in the January transfer window.

The striker took a brilliant first touch from a 40-yard pass with his right foot and the finish was equally impressive - an arrowed snapshot across O'Neill and into the bottom corner.

Ben Doherty saw his shot parried with Andy Scott shooting over from the rebound as Larne threatened to put the game beyond the hosts.

The Sky Blues were thrown a lifeline however when Paul McElroy was adjudged to have been bundled over in the area and the striker stepped up to score from the spot in the 24th minute.

Ballymena had the ball in the net again but the 'goal' was ruled out seemingly for a foul on Conor Devlin and soon after Albert Watson restored the visitors' two-goal lead.

Albert Watson thought he had scored a winner for Larne

Lynch delivered the corner and Watson swept the ball home at the back post in the 31st minute to put the east Antrim side in the driving seat once again.

Devlin denied Steven McCullough and then produced a wonder save to push Leroy Millar's piledriver onto the bar as the pulsating action continued.

The Sky Blues reduced their deficit again in the final action as McCullough provided the cross for David Parkhouse to head home, referee Ian McNabb awarding the goal, having decided that the ball had crossed the line.

After the break, McElroy found himself one-on-one with Devlin but the Larne stopper made a fine save to deny the striker.

The first 25 minutes of extra-time were uneventful but O'Neill pulled off a superb save to keep out Andy Mitchell's long-range effort and send the game to penalties.

Mitchell and McElroy converted their opening kicks but Larne youngster Matthew Lusty saw his effort saved by O'Neill.

Millar, Fuad Sule and Ryan Waide all converted but Bonis' kick was well saved by O'Neill and McGrory, who could have won the shootout, blazed his kick high and wide.

David McDaid kept his cool to put the pressure back on the Sky Blues, but Loughran, brought on deep in extra-time, converted his penalty to send David Jeffrey's men into the semi-finals.

Owens inspires Crusaders win

Watch: Crues beat Swifts to book place in Irish Cup semi-final

At a sun-kissed Seaview, Owens came off the bench to score twice in three minutes and send Crusaders into the last four at Dungannon's expense after a hugely entertaining tie in north Belfast.

Beaten by Cliftonville in last week's derby, the Crues were determined to find solace in the cup and got off to a smooth start when Josh Robinson headed home the opener after 24 minutes.

However, after Adam Lecky was controversially denied a penalty, Crusaders conceded a spot-kick at the other end when Billy Joe Burns fouled Rhyss Campbell inside the area.

James Knowles stepped up and sent Jonny Tuffey the wrong way to restore parity before the break.

The Swifts appeared rejuvenated upon the resumption and turned the game on its head when they worked the ball forward following Burns' misplaced pass, with Campbell surging past Aidan Wilson before firing low into Tuffey's left-hand corner on 51.

But back came Crusaders, the impressive Ben Kennedy beating Declan Dunne at his near post having been slipped in down the left by Paul Heatley.

Kennedy failed to convert a big chance on 67 when he was denied by a fingertip Dunne save before Cathair Friel spurned a golden opportunity for the Swifts at the other end, blasting straight at Tuffey after Jarlath O'Rourke's mistake.

And Dean Shiels' side were left to rue that miss six minutes from time when Owens nodded the ball home from point-blank range after Dunne had done well to keep out Brandon Doyle's initial header.

Owens rubbed salt in Dungannon's wounds when he expertly lifted a Kennedy cross into the roof of the net to send the 2019 winners through.

Jay Donnelly scored the decisive goal as Glentoran laboured past Championship side Newry City

Irish Premiership title challengers Glentoran were heavily fancied against Newry but the Championship side held their own at the Oval.

Robbie McDaid and Sean Murray spurned early chances and Newry should have taken the lead when John McGovern headed over the top from close range.

The Glens made Newry pay seconds later when Jay Donnelly headed home Conor McMenamin's cross make the breakthrough on 27 minutes.

Former Cliftonville forward Daniel Hughes headed straight at Aaron McCarey from close range as Newry continued to impress, and after the restart the Glens stopper pulled off a brilliant save to tip McGovern's header onto the crossbar.

Shay McCartan was denied by Steven Maguire at the other end, but opposite number McCarey starred again as he kept out Daniel Hughes after the ball ricocheted off the post to help the 2020 winners reach the last four.

Irish Cup quarter-final results Cliftonville 2-1 Coleraine (Fri) Ballymena United 3-3 (4-3 pens) Larne Crusaders 4-2 Dungannon Swifts Glentoran 1-0 Newry City