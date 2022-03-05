Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Joe Cardle scored his 16th goal of the season as Scottish League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts earned a hard-fought 1-0 win at bottom side Cowdenbeath.

Second-placed Annan Athletic opened up a three-point gap over third-placed Forfar after a comfortable 4-1 defeat of Stranraer.

Forfar were held to a goalless draw at home to Elgin, but fourth-placed Edinburgh City snatched a 1-0 win at Albion Rovers. Stenhousemuir won 1-0 at Stirling.

Cardle struck eight minutes before the interval of a tight Fife derby at Central Park Stadium, earning Kelty a third successive victory and ensuring they remained 11 points clear at the top.

Craig Barr hit the woodwork and Darren Jamieson was forced into a number of saves as Cowdenbeath rallied in the second half but Kelty held on.

Annan were stunned by a goal inside the opening minute from Stranraer's Dean Hawkshaw at Galabank but soon settled.

Tony Wallace equalised on 22 minutes before Charlie Barnes and Michael Garrity put them in control with quickfire strikes before the interval. Cammy Clark put the seal on victory in the 89th minute.

Edinburgh City beat Albion Rovers courtesy of a last-minute Ryan Shanley penalty.

Adam Brown scored the only goal in the 67th minute as Stenhousemuir won 1-0 at Stirling, who had Marc Laird sent off for two bookable offences in the first half.