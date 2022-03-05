Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Cove Rangers stay five points clear at the top of Scottish League 1 after a 5-2 derby thrashing of Peterhead.

Airdrieonians stay in touch thanks to a 2-0 win away to Alloa Athletic.

But Montrose are now six points further back in third after being held to a goalless draw at home by bottom side East Fife.

Queen's Park move to within six points of Montrose after beating Dumbarton 3-0, while Clyde and Falkirk drew 1-1 to remain sixth and fifth respectively.

Cove striker Mitch Megginson scored a double to take his total to 19 for the season, with defender Harry Milne also scored twice, as the Aberdeen side extended their unbeaten league run to 18 games.

Striker Rory McAllister also scored his 19th of the season to give the home side an early lead from the penalty spot after Milne was fouled by midfielder Scott Brown in the eighth minute.

Megginson fired the second two minutes later, but midfielder Hamish Ritchie shot home to reduce the deficit soon before the Cove striker restored the two-goal advantage after being set up by Milne - all within the first 21 minutes.

Having set up two goals, Milne got himself on the scoresheet by firing his side 4-1 ahead a couple of minutes after the break before Megginson set him up for his second and striker Russell McLean slotted Peterhead's late consolation from close range.

On-loan Hamilton Academical striker Callum Smith fired both Airdrie goals, giving them a 21st-minute lead in Alloa before securing the points with six minutes remaining to extend their unbeaten run to seven games and take his own tally to 11 for the season.

Two strikes from on-loan Celtic midfielder Luca Connell, the first after only five minutes, gave Queen's Park a commanding lead by half-time away to Dumbarton, with forward Louis Longridge firing the third 15 minutes from time.

East Fife move to within six points of Dumbarton at the bottom after their draw at Link's Park, where Montrose's attempt to break the deadlock was not helped by the 71st-minute dismissal of defender Aidan Quinn for violent conduct.

Centre-half Paul Watson's close-range header gave Falkirk the lead in Cumbernauld midway through the first half, but on-loan St Mirren striker Lewis Jamieson fired his second goal in two games to level in the 90th minute.

The draw keeps Falkirk four points ahead of Clyde, who have drawn three games in a row and are without a win in five outings.