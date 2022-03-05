Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran beat Championship side Newry City 1-0 in Saturday's quarter-final at The Oval

Glentoran's place in the Irish Cup semi-finals has been thrown into doubt because of a player eligibility issue.

It is understood that Joe Crowe played in Glentoran's quarter-final win over Newry City without having completed a three-game suspension.

Crowe picked up the ban while playing for the Glens' reserves team.

The reserves have since played three games but one was an Intermediate Cup match, a competition for which Crowe is not eligible.

Crowe started as Glentoran beat Championship side Newry 1-0 on Saturday with Jay Donnelly scoring the game's only goal.

The Glens were subsequently drawn to face Ballymena United in the last four in a repeat of the 2020 final.

It is the latest player eligibility issue to hit Northern Irish cup competitions this season.

Dundela were thrown out of the Irish Cup after the Championship side fielded an ineligible player in their first-round victory over Ards, who went on to face Newry in the second round.

Irish Premiership side Larne were also expelled from the second round of the League Cup for a registration issue in September.