Tom Conlon joined Port Vale from Stevenage in July 2018

Port Vale captain Tom Conlon will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on an Achilles injury.

Conlon, 26, has been out since mid-January with the injury and had an operation on Friday.

In a post on Twitter Conlon said he was "devastated" to not be playing and would do "everything possible" to be back as soon as he could.

Conlon has made 23 appearances for League Two Vale this term in all competitions and scored four goals.

Acting Vale manager Andy Crosby confirmed the news after Saturday's 1-0 defeat by struggling Colchester that Conlon would miss the club's remaining 13 games as they try to close the five-point gap to the play-off places.

"It's not good news on Tom - we went down the route of a certain procedure to try to fix the problem but that's not worked so he's had an operation and he'll miss the rest of the season," Crosby told BBC Radio Stoke.

"To miss his qualities on the pitch is a blow but it's now over to other people to step up.

"We'll miss him and we hope he gets fit as soon as possible and I know he will do."