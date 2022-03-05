Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Jordan Williams has been with Barnsley since the summer of 2018

Barnsley defender Jordan Williams will not play again this season because of a knee injury.

The 22-year-old missed Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Derby and boss Poya Asbaghi afterwards confirmed he needs surgery.

"He will not make it back before the end of the season. It's a blow for us, he has performed really well," Asbaghi told BBC Radio Sheffield.

Williams has made 24 appearances this season - including his 100th for the club - and scored one goal.

Barnsley's next three games are all at home, against Stoke City, Championship leaders Fulham and Bristol City.

They are 23rd in the table, six points from safety.