Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 25Camavinga
- 21Rodrygo
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 18Bale
- 19Ceballos
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Remiro Gargallo
- 5Zubeldia
- 24Le Normand
- 26PachecoSubstituted forRafinhaat 45'minutes
- 18Gorosabel
- 2ZalduaBooked at 58mins
- 4Illarramendi
- 8Merino
- 10Oyarzabal
- 21SilvaSubstituted forDjouahraat 45'minutes
- 19Isak
Substitutes
- 3Zubimendi
- 6Elustondo
- 7Portugués Manzanera
- 13Ryan
- 14Guridi
- 16Guevara
- 17Rafinha
- 23Sørloth
- 31Sola
- 35Lobete
- 37Djouahra
- 47Martín
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad).
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Rafinha (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rafinha (Real Sociedad).
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Álex Remiro.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).
Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Second Half
Second Half begins Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Rafinha replaces Jon Pacheco.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Näis Djouahra replaces David Silva.
Half Time
First Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1.
Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Álex Remiro.