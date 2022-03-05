Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid2Real SociedadReal Sociedad1

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 25Camavinga
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Bale
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Remiro Gargallo
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 24Le Normand
  • 26PachecoSubstituted forRafinhaat 45'minutes
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 2ZalduaBooked at 58mins
  • 4Illarramendi
  • 8Merino
  • 10Oyarzabal
  • 21SilvaSubstituted forDjouahraat 45'minutes
  • 19Isak

Substitutes

  • 3Zubimendi
  • 6Elustondo
  • 7Portugués Manzanera
  • 13Ryan
  • 14Guridi
  • 16Guevara
  • 17Rafinha
  • 23Sørloth
  • 31Sola
  • 35Lobete
  • 37Djouahra
  • 47Martín
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home12
Away1
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Rafinha (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rafinha (Real Sociedad).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Álex Remiro.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  11. Post update

    Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Rafinha replaces Jon Pacheco.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Näis Djouahra replaces David Silva.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Álex Remiro.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid27196254213363
2Sevilla271510239182155
3Real Betis26144848321646
4Barcelona25129446281845
5Atl Madrid26136747341345
6Real Sociedad2712872827144
7Villarreal27119747262142
8Ath Bilbao2691072925437
9Valencia279994143-236
10Osasuna2798102631-535
11Celta Vigo2688102928132
12Espanyol2788113340-732
13Rayo Vallecano2594122830-231
14Elche2678112837-929
15Getafe2769122632-627
16Mallorca2668122341-1826
17Granada27510122843-1525
18Alavés2757152144-2322
19Cádiz26312112139-1821
20Levante2639142851-2318
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories