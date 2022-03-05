French Ligue 1
NiceNice1PSGParis Saint Germain0

Nice 1-0 Paris St-Germain: Andy Delort fires late winner

Andy Delort
Andy Delort scored his 10th goal of the season

Andy Delort smashed a stunning late winner as Nice beat Paris St-Germain to reduce the gap to the runaway Ligue 1 leaders to 13 points.

The game was headed for a stalemate before Delort met Calvin Stengs' pin-point cross with aplomb, as PSG fell to a second away defeat in a row.

It could have been worse for PSG but Mauro Icardi's foul on Jordan Lotomba was deemed to be outside the box.

Victory for Nice follows their win over PSG in the French Cup in January.

Moments before Delort's strike, Nice's Justin Kluivert missed a chance when he went clean through on goal but could only produce a tame effort at Keylor Navas.

Angel di Maria also wasted an opportunity after being played in by Neymar as Nice moved into second, ahead of Marseille

The visitors, with a front three of Di Maria, Neymar and Lionel Messi, only managed two shots on target.

Line-ups

Nice

Formation 4-4-2

  • 40Benítez
  • 5DaniliucSubstituted forLotombaat 79'minutes
  • 25Todibo
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 26Bard
  • 21KluivertSubstituted forBoudaouiat 86'minutes
  • 8Rosario
  • 18LeminaBooked at 33minsSubstituted forSchneiderlinat 70'minutes
  • 19Thuram-UlienSubstituted forStengsat 79'minutes
  • 9DolbergSubstituted forDelortat 70'minutes
  • 11Gouiri

Substitutes

  • 1Bulka
  • 6Schneiderlin
  • 7Delort
  • 10Claude Maurice
  • 14Brahimi
  • 22Stengs
  • 23Lotomba
  • 24Guessand
  • 28Boudaoui

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 24KehrerSubstituted forDraxlerat 90'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 22Diallo
  • 14Bernat
  • 18WijnaldumSubstituted forGueyeat 90+1'minutes
  • 15Danilo
  • 6Verratti
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forIcardiat 79'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 9Icardi
  • 17Dagba
  • 23Draxler
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 27Gueye
  • 34Simons
  • 38Michut
  • 50G Donnarumma
Referee:
Willy Delajod

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Nice.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Jordan Lotomba (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Idrissa Gueye replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Thilo Kehrer.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Post update

    Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 0. Andy Delort (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Calvin Stengs with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andy Delort (Nice) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Morgan Schneiderlin.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain).

  14. Post update

    Pablo Rosario (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Nice. Hichem Boudaoui replaces Justin Kluivert.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Justin Kluivert (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amine Gouiri.

  17. Post update

    Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG27195356243262
2Nice27155738211749
3Marseille26138539241547
4Rennes26134951252643
5Strasbourg26127748311743
6Lyon2711973833541
7Lens2711794238440
8Nantes2611693429539
9Lille2610973335-239
10Monaco26108839291038
11Montpellier26114114138337
12Brest2798103538-335
13Reims2671093030031
14Angers2678113138-729
15Clermont2677122742-1528
16Lorient2759132243-2124
17Troyes2657142341-1822
18Metz26410122545-2022
19Saint-Étienne2657142750-2322
20Bordeaux26410123863-2522
View full French Ligue 1 table

