Andy Delort smashed a stunning late winner as Nice beat Paris St-Germain to reduce the gap to the runaway Ligue 1 leaders to 13 points.
The game was headed for a stalemate before Delort met Calvin Stengs' pin-point cross with aplomb, as PSG fell to a second away defeat in a row.
It could have been worse for PSG but Mauro Icardi's foul on Jordan Lotomba was deemed to be outside the box.
Victory for Nice follows their win over PSG in the French Cup in January.
Moments before Delort's strike, Nice's Justin Kluivert missed a chance when he went clean through on goal but could only produce a tame effort at Keylor Navas.
Angel di Maria also wasted an opportunity after being played in by Neymar as Nice moved into second, ahead of Marseille
The visitors, with a front three of Di Maria, Neymar and Lionel Messi, only managed two shots on target.
Line-ups
Nice
Formation 4-4-2
- 40Benítez
- 5DaniliucSubstituted forLotombaat 79'minutes
- 25Todibo
- 4Costa Santos
- 26Bard
- 21KluivertSubstituted forBoudaouiat 86'minutes
- 8Rosario
- 18LeminaBooked at 33minsSubstituted forSchneiderlinat 70'minutes
- 19Thuram-UlienSubstituted forStengsat 79'minutes
- 9DolbergSubstituted forDelortat 70'minutes
- 11Gouiri
Substitutes
- 1Bulka
- 6Schneiderlin
- 7Delort
- 10Claude Maurice
- 14Brahimi
- 22Stengs
- 23Lotomba
- 24Guessand
- 28Boudaoui
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 24KehrerSubstituted forDraxlerat 90'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 22Diallo
- 14Bernat
- 18WijnaldumSubstituted forGueyeat 90+1'minutes
- 15Danilo
- 6Verratti
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forIcardiat 79'minutes
- 30Messi
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 9Icardi
- 17Dagba
- 23Draxler
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 27Gueye
- 34Simons
- 38Michut
- 50G Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Willy Delajod
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Nice.
Post update
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Jordan Lotomba (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Idrissa Gueye replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Thilo Kehrer.
Post update
Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 0. Andy Delort (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Calvin Stengs with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andy Delort (Nice) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Morgan Schneiderlin.
Post update
Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Pablo Rosario (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Hichem Boudaoui replaces Justin Kluivert.
Post update
Attempt saved. Justin Kluivert (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amine Gouiri.
Post update
Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice).
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.