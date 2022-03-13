Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Bree with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Shea
- 16Burke
- 15Lockyer
- 4Naismith
- 2Bree
- 17MpanzuSubstituted forLansburyat 15'minutes
- 18Clark
- 29Bell
- 22Campbell
- 35Jerome
- 11Adebayo
Substitutes
- 3Potts
- 7Cornick
- 8Berry
- 12Snodgrass
- 21Isted
- 23Lansbury
- 24Onyedinma
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 25Marshall
- 4Dickie
- 20Dunne
- 6Barbet
- 22Odubajo
- 27Hendrick
- 15Field
- 3Wallace
- 7Johansen
- 10ChairBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAustinat 60'minutes
- 19Gray
Substitutes
- 8Amos
- 11Austin
- 16McCallum
- 17Dozzell
- 21Willock
- 37Adomah
- 38Mahoney
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Sam Field.
Offside, Luton Town. Cameron Jerome tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Charlie Austin replaces Ilias Chair.
Offside, Luton Town. Jordan Clark tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal! Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 1. Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty Queens Park Rangers. Andre Gray draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kal Naismith (Luton Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).
Attempt blocked. James Bree (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers).
Allan Campbell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Allan Campbell (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elijah Adebayo.
Second Half
Second Half begins Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Booking
Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Half Time
First Half ends, Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Field.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by James Bree.
