Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Arsenal Women

First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Arsenal Women 3.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walsh
- 2Koivisto
- 6Le Tissier
- 17Kullberg
- 3Gibbons
- 15Green
- 19Simpkins
- 16Brazil
- 9Lee
- 7Whelan
- 18Carter
Substitutes
- 4Bowman
- 5Kerkdijk
- 8Connolly
- 10Kaagman
- 12Bance
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 6WilliamsonBooked at 8mins
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 10Little
- 11Miedema
- 13Wälti
- 9Mead
- 25Blackstenius
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 12Maanum
- 14Parris
- 15McCabe
- 18Williams
- 20Boye
- 23Iwabuchi
- 26Wienroither
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Aileen Whelan.
Post update
Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Lia Wälti tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Post update
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.