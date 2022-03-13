Birmingham City Women v West Ham United Women

Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hourihan
- 30Lawley
- 4Quinn
- 3Scott
- 14Finn
- 10Murray
- 8Robertson
- 17Quinn
- 25Holloway
- 7Sarri
- 12Smith
Substitutes
- 6Simkin
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 27Jenner
- 29Jones
- 32Cowie
- 39Timms
- 40Cole
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Leat
- 15Parker
- 5Flaherty
- 23Cissoko
- 12Longhurst
- 4StringerBooked at 45mins
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 8Snerle
- 10Svitková
- 19Leon
- 9Walker
Substitutes
- 1Arnold
- 7Evans
- 13Yallop
- 14Hasegawa
- 17Filis
- 20Joel
- 33Houssein
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.
Post update
Foul by Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins Birmingham City Women 0, West Ham United Women 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, West Ham United Women 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Lisa Robertson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emma Snerle.
Booking
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.