The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1

Birmingham City Women v West Ham United Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hourihan
  • 30Lawley
  • 4Quinn
  • 3Scott
  • 14Finn
  • 10Murray
  • 8Robertson
  • 17Quinn
  • 25Holloway
  • 7Sarri
  • 12Smith

Substitutes

  • 6Simkin
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 27Jenner
  • 29Jones
  • 32Cowie
  • 39Timms
  • 40Cole

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Leat
  • 15Parker
  • 5Flaherty
  • 23Cissoko
  • 12Longhurst
  • 4StringerBooked at 45mins
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 8Snerle
  • 10Svitková
  • 19Leon
  • 9Walker

Substitutes

  • 1Arnold
  • 7Evans
  • 13Yallop
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 17Filis
  • 20Joel
  • 33Houssein
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women).

  6. Post update

    Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women).

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Birmingham City Women 0, West Ham United Women 1.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, West Ham United Women 1.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Lisa Robertson.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emma Snerle.

  14. Booking

    Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).

  16. Post update

    Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).

  20. Post update

    Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women16114142103237
2Chelsea Women1511223572835
3Man Utd Women1694335161931
4Tottenham Women168441912728
5Man City Women1582531201126
6West Ham Women166552022-223
7Reading Women167271926-723
8Brighton Women167181823-522
9Everton Women155281425-1117
10Aston Villa Women1751111131-2016
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1711151143-324
View full The FA Women's Super League table

