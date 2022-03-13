Chelsea Women v Aston Villa Women

First Half ends, Chelsea Women 0, Aston Villa Women 0.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Musovic
- 21Charles
- 4Bright
- 3Nouwen
- 7Carter
- 11Reiten
- 10Ji
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 9England
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 5Ingle
- 17Fleming
- 19James
- 22Cuthbert
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- 31Claypole
- 35Thompson
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 44Patten
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 20Scott
- 31Littlejohn
- 4Allen
- 8Arthur
- 7Lehmann
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 9Gielnik
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Haywood
- 22Hayles
- 23Rogers
- 42Corsie
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away0
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Niamh Charles.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Jill Scott (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Ji So-Yun tries a through ball, but Bethany England is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Hannah Hampton tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Millie Bright.
Post update
Foul by Bethany England (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Sarah Mayling tries a through ball, but Jill Scott is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Jessica Carter.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Kerr.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Millie Bright.
Post update
Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women).