The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Chelsea Women v Aston Villa Women

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Musovic
  • 21Charles
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 7Carter
  • 11Reiten
  • 10Ji
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 9England
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 5Ingle
  • 17Fleming
  • 19James
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
  • 31Claypole
  • 35Thompson

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 44Patten
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 20Scott
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 4Allen
  • 8Arthur
  • 7Lehmann
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 9Gielnik
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers
  • 42Corsie
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away0

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Chelsea Women 0, Aston Villa Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Niamh Charles.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Women).

  5. Post update

    Jill Scott (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Drew Spence.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Ji So-Yun tries a through ball, but Bethany England is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Hannah Hampton tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women).

  10. Post update

    Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Millie Bright.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Bethany England (Chelsea Women).

  13. Post update

    Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Sarah Mayling tries a through ball, but Jill Scott is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Jessica Carter.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Millie Bright.

  19. Post update

    Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women16114142103237
2Chelsea Women1510323472733
3Man Utd Women1694335161931
4Tottenham Women168441912728
5Man City Women1582531201126
6Reading Women167271926-723
7Brighton Women167181823-522
8West Ham Women155551922-320
9Everton Women155281425-1117
10Aston Villa Women1752101130-1917
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1611141142-314
View full The FA Women's Super League table

