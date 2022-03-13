The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women1

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Spencer
  • 12Percival
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 29NevilleBooked at 70mins
  • 21Clemaron
  • 24Summanen
  • 17SimonSubstituted forAyaneat 35'minutes
  • 10WilliamsSubstituted forGreenat 45'minutes
  • 8Cho

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Green
  • 9Tang
  • 11Schnaderbeck
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 23Ayane

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5GreenwoodBooked at 59mins
  • 3StokesSubstituted forBlakstadat 45'minutes
  • 24Walsh
  • 10Stanway
  • 19Weir
  • 13RasoSubstituted forParkat 68'minutes
  • 18White
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 16Park
  • 21Shaw
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Booking

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Jessica Park replaces Hayley Raso.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Maéva Clemaron.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgia Stanway with a through ball.

  7. Booking

    Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Shelina Zadorsky.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgia Stanway with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  13. Post update

    Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ria Percival.

  16. Post update

    Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

  19. Post update

    Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester City Women 0.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women16114142103237
2Chelsea Women1510323472733
3Man Utd Women1694335161931
4Tottenham Women168441912728
5Man City Women1582531201126
6Reading Women167271926-723
7Brighton Women167181823-522
8West Ham Women155551922-320
9Everton Women155281425-1117
10Aston Villa Women1752101130-1917
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1611141142-314
View full The FA Women's Super League table

