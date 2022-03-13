Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester City Women

Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 22Spencer
- 12Percival
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 29NevilleBooked at 70mins
- 21Clemaron
- 24Summanen
- 17SimonSubstituted forAyaneat 35'minutes
- 10WilliamsSubstituted forGreenat 45'minutes
- 8Cho
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 4Green
- 9Tang
- 11Schnaderbeck
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 23Ayane
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 33Kennedy
- 5GreenwoodBooked at 59mins
- 3StokesSubstituted forBlakstadat 45'minutes
- 24Walsh
- 10Stanway
- 19Weir
- 13RasoSubstituted forParkat 68'minutes
- 18White
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 16Park
- 21Shaw
- 35Keating
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Jessica Park replaces Hayley Raso.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Maéva Clemaron.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgia Stanway with a through ball.
Booking
Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Shelina Zadorsky.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgia Stanway with a through ball.
Post update
Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Post update
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ria Percival.
Post update
Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester City Women 0.